Monticello Organization Lands $254,000 to Boost Ag Job Training
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Monticello organization is one of seven across the state receiving part of $2.4-million to support agriculture-based workforce training.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, Inc. $254,000 to create the Cultivating Careers in Ag program. The CCA will address the growing demand for skilled workers in agriculture-related occupations across its 11-county region.
The program is designed to connect dislocated workers with high-demand, livable wage careers. A secondary benefit will support employers who are looking to fill critical workforce gaps.
DEED's Growing Careers program helps Minnesotans enter into careers, specifically dislocated workers and those with low incomes or who need basic skill development.
LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz