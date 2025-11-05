Monticello Organization Lands $254,000 to Boost Ag Job Training

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Monticello organization is one of seven across the state receiving part of $2.4-million to support agriculture-based workforce training.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, Inc. $254,000 to create the Cultivating Careers in Ag program. The CCA will address the growing demand for skilled workers in agriculture-related occupations across its 11-county region.

The program is designed to connect dislocated workers with high-demand, livable wage careers. A secondary benefit will support employers who are looking to fill critical workforce gaps.

DEED's Growing Careers program helps Minnesotans enter into careers, specifically dislocated workers and those with low incomes or who need basic skill development.

