Rural Minnesota Towns Get Nearly $21 Million for Upgrades

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has announced nearly $21-million in grants to help smaller rural communities with redevelopment projects.

DEED is handing out grants to 33 cities and counties in greater Minnesota to help rehabilitate nearly 300 properties.

Some of the communities receiving grant money through the Small City Development Program include...

$875,440 for the rehabilitation of 15 homes and 12 multi-family units in Annandale

$600,000 for streetscape improvements in Brainerd

$600,000 for water distribution line improvements in Eden Valley

$600,000 for water main improvements in South Haven

$287,500 to improve 10 homes in St. Joseph

The SCDP helps smaller cities, townships, and counties with funding for housing, public infrastructure, and commercial rehabilitation projects. The program primarily supports low or moderate-income communities.

