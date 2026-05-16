Major Grants Announced for Renewable Energy and Tech Advancements
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Four Minnesota businesses and one college are each receiving millions of dollars to help with expansions and training. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded almost $43 million to directly help create more than 260 jobs, retain over 2,890 existing jobs, and leverage close to $693 million in outside investment.
Boston Scientific in Maple Grove received $10 million to expand its Arbor Lakes location. Dem-Con HZI Bioenergy in Shakopee also received $10 million to help form a public/private partnership with Ramsey and Washington counties to develop and operate the Minnesota Renewable Energy and Organic Waste Anaerobic Digestion Project.
Ecolab in Eagan is receiving $10 million to go towards a $500 million investment to modernize and expand its current Research and Development campus. Louisiana-Pacific in North Branch will get $10 million to go towards a $145 million purchase and development of a 120-acre parcel for a new 200,000 square foot manufacturing facility, and the University of Minnesota will get close to $3 million to establish a microelectronics and semiconductor tech center with Polar Semiconductor and Honeywell Aerospace.
DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek says DEED is committed to growing Minnesota's economy and demonstrating that our state is a great place for business. All the grant money is from the Minnesota Forward Fund (MFF).
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