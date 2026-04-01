MELROSE (WJON News) -- The city of Melrose is getting more grant money to help with a downtown redevelopment project.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding more than $2-million for five redevelopment and demolition projects statewide.

Melrose will use nearly $670,000 for building demolition and public infrastructure improvements at a former turkey processing site. The four-acre site will be redeveloped into a nearly 21,000-square-foot warehouse with loading docks.

The city and the developer are providing matching funds for the project.

Back in January, we told you about the city receiving $50,000 from DEED to clean up part of that site.

DEED's Redevelopment Grant Program helps communities remove blighted structures and upgrade infrastructure for more productive industrial, residential, or commercial uses.

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