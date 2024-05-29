Two Central MN Businesses Awarded Expansion Grants

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota businesses are among nine in Minnesota who are taking advantage of a state program to expand their businesses.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding $3.9-million in grants through the Job Creation Fund and Minnesota Investment Fund.

LISI Medical Remmele, Inc. manufactures medical devices in their Big Lake facility. They'll use $450,000 from DEED to expand the existing facility by approximately 45,000 square feet to 152,000. The $23.5-million project is expected to create 30 new jobs within the first three years.

North Woods Finishing is in Princeton. They are a residential and commercial cabinet finisher that handles everything from pre-finishing, to assembly, to packaging. DEED has awarded North Woods Finishing $350,000 to renovate a newly acquired facility, buy computers, and buy other new equipment. The $1.65-million project is expected to create 12 jobs.

LOOK: Guess the Iconic TV Show Locations Test your TV home knowledge! We've found iconic homes from the '60s to today. Can you guess which shows they're from? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos? Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz