Two Central MN Businesses Awarded Expansion Grants
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota businesses are among nine in Minnesota who are taking advantage of a state program to expand their businesses.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding $3.9-million in grants through the Job Creation Fund and Minnesota Investment Fund.
LISI Medical Remmele, Inc. manufactures medical devices in their Big Lake facility. They'll use $450,000 from DEED to expand the existing facility by approximately 45,000 square feet to 152,000. The $23.5-million project is expected to create 30 new jobs within the first three years.
North Woods Finishing is in Princeton. They are a residential and commercial cabinet finisher that handles everything from pre-finishing, to assembly, to packaging. DEED has awarded North Woods Finishing $350,000 to renovate a newly acquired facility, buy computers, and buy other new equipment. The $1.65-million project is expected to create 12 jobs.
