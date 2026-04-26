Highway 169 Rollover Leaves One Person Injured
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after their car rolled over on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in Elk River.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 35-year-old Samson Ongaga was going south on Highway 169 and taking the cloverleaf off-ramp to eastbound Highway 10.
Ongaga lost control of the vehicle, left the road, and rolled. He was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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