One Person Hurt In Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash between a car and motorcycle Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:10 p.m. a car driven by 30-year-old Samantha Aschenbrener of Big Lake was turning onto Joplin Street NW and a motorcycle ridden by 45-year-old James Underwood of Big Lake was going west on Highway 10 when they crashed in the intersection of the two roads.

Get our free mobile app

Underwood was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Aschenbrener was not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker