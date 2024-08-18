One Person Hurt In Elk River Crash
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash between a car and motorcycle Saturday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:10 p.m. a car driven by 30-year-old Samantha Aschenbrener of Big Lake was turning onto Joplin Street NW and a motorcycle ridden by 45-year-old James Underwood of Big Lake was going west on Highway 10 when they crashed in the intersection of the two roads.
Underwood was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Aschenbrener was not hurt in the crash.
