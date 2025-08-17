Motorcycle Accident In Elk River Leaves Rider Injured

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt when he crashed his bike Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 9:40 p.m., a motorcycle ridden by 20-year-old Abdiaziz Hursue Abdi Ali of Minneapolis was taking the ramp from Highway 169 onto Highway 10 in Elk River when he hit the curb, went off the road, and crashed. Abi Ali was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

