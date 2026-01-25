Injuries Reported After Saturday Crash On Highway 169
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after a crash in Elk River on Saturday. The incident happened around Noon on Highway 169.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Fifty-Year-Old Ryan Penaz of Buffalo and Forty-Year-Old Evelyn Gebeth were both going north on Highway 169 from Highway 101 when they crashed. Gebeth was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Penaz was not hurt in the crash.
