Injuries Reported After Saturday Crash On Highway 169

Injuries Reported After Saturday Crash On Highway 169

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after a crash in Elk River on Saturday. The incident happened around Noon on Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Fifty-Year-Old Ryan Penaz of Buffalo and Forty-Year-Old Evelyn Gebeth were both going north on Highway 169 from Highway 101 when they crashed. Gebeth was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Penaz was not hurt in the crash.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures

Tracy Lawrence & Josh Turner

Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner closed out a season of fabulous concerts at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Filed Under: Elk River crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON