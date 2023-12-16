Two People Hurt In Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:30 a.m. a car driven by 35-year-old Travis Grbich of Milaca was going south on Highway 169, and a Semi-truck driven by 62-year-old Kenneth Koehnen of Oakdale was traveling west on 225th Avenue Northwest when they collided in the intersection.

Then a pickup driven by 47-year-old Lawrence Kaas of Milaca going south on 169 hit the car. Grbich and Kaas were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Koehnen was not hurt in the crash.

