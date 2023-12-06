New Flower Shop Is Blooming In Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A new flower shop continues the growing business trend in Little Falls. You can add Brian's Floral to the number of new businesses revitalizing the downtown area.

The store opened last week across the street from the recently renovated movie theater and new Ciao Thyme restaurant. Owner Brian Dyer says it is great to be a part of the downtown revitalization:

"It's just kind of a wonderful blessing in disguise to stay in downtown Little Falls and to be across from these up and coming, growing businesses, just to be a part of that is really just such an added bonus."

Brian Dyer, Brian's Floral Company

Dyer says the building didn't need a lot of work to get it ready:

"A lot of the shelving and fixtures and things like that were already left here in place so when I came into this space a lot of the flat walls, and shelving and things like that were already here so I was able to just kind of turn around and just kind of turn that into Brian's Floral Company."

Brian Dyer, Brian's Floral Company

Dyers does all of the floral designing himself and has over nine years of experience in small-town floral shops. He says he has always been a Little Falls person and it is great to have a shop in his hometown and have those small-town relationships.

"It's just kind of fun to have people come into a new shop and not really know who the owner is but then all of a sudden I'll say yeah my parents are Kevin and Barb Dyer and then they're like oh your Barb's boy or your Kevin's son and it's a lot of fun to see that kind of familiarity kind of light up in their faces and then all of a sudden its like ahh well now we need to support him."

Dyer has degrees in Landscape Technology, Greenhouse Production, and Floral Design from Central Lakes College. Brian's Floral is located at 120 1st Street Southeast next to Great River Arts.

Brian Dyer, Brian's Floral Company

Brian Dyer, Brian's Floral Company

