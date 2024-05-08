7,000 Turkeys Perish in Stearns County Barn Fire

SAUK CENTRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A large turkey barn is a total loss and thousands of birds died in a fire in Sauk Centre Township Tuesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. about a fire at 39356 McCormic Lake Road in Sauk Centre Township.

Deputies arrived to find a turkey barn fully engulfed.

The owner of the barn, Peter Klaphake, told authorities there were 7,000 birds in the 64'-by-200' barn.

The initial investigation determined the fire likely started in the mechanical room.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time All is fair in love and war, and 2022 was a year filled with celebrity breakups. Stacker highlights 25 of the most expensive divorces of all time, based on our independent research. Gallery Credit: Stacker

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby. Gallery Credit: Stacker