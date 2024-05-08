New Boundary Waters Rule on Food Storage – Bears

UNDATED (WJON News) - Campers in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness now have a new Federal Law to remember.

To control bear interactions, the U.S. Forest Service has ruled that all food must be stored in a tree or a food container approved by the interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.

The new rules for Federally Designated Wildernesses mandate:

All food and other items that might attract bears must be stored where bears can’t access them at night and during the daytime when they are unattended. Attended means that a person is physically present within 100 feet and in direct sight of the food or carcass.

Human food, (including canned food, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages), harvested game animals and parts, pet food, processed livestock feed and grains, and personal hygiene items such as soap, toothpaste, and deodorants. This also includes garbage and empty food and beverage containers.

Proper storage methods include placing food and other items in bear-resistant containers or hard-sided vehicles or suspending them at least 10 feet above the ground and 4 feet from any vertical support.

Bear-resistant containers include the heavy metal boxes placed in campgrounds and other approved containers such as bear-resistant horse panniers and backpackers’ containers that are certified through the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee Courtesy Inspection Program. Plastic or metal food coolers, backpacks, and leather or canvas horse panniers are NOT bear-resistant.

While similar rules have been placed in the past, this is the first area-wide long-term rule for the boundary waters. Offenders could face fines of up to $5,000 or jail time.

The rule will remain in effect until April 19, 2026 – but it could be extended at any time.

