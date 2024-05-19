Fort Ripley Man Sentenced for Hit-And-Run Death of His Wife

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A Fort Ripley man has been sentenced for the hit-and-run death of his wife last year.

A Crow Wing County judge on Friday sentenced 48-year-old Tony McCleland to four years in prison. He pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal vehicular homicide - operating a vehicle with negligence and under the influence of alcohol.

The body of 49-year-old Angela McClelland of Fort Ripley was found on the morning of June 25th, 2023 near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road south of Fort Ripley. The sheriff's office said at the time that Angela McClelland died after being hit by a vehicle.

The criminal complaint says data showed that an SUV driven by Tony stopped, then reversed to the area where Angela's body was located in the road and stopped again before speeding off.

Investigators say his wife's blood, tissue, and hair were found under the vehicle.

