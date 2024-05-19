Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible This Week in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A pleasant Sunday afternoon will eventually give way to showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, lasting into Monday morning.

Additional chances of showers and thunderstorms will occur in the first half of the coming week as the pattern becomes more active.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Tuesday may see a few strong to severe storms as well as locally heavy rainfall. A powerful low-pressure system will move into southern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, with severe storms possible along and to the east of the low track. A few tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rainfall will all be possible.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Though severe weather may be possible east of the low, west of the low it will be heavy rain. By the middle of next week, some places from western into central Minnesota may see rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches between rain expected Sunday night and a heavier round for Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

Depending on how much and where the rain falls this week, river flooding will become an increasing possibility going into Memorial Day weekend for the upper Minnesota River and its basins along with the Crow River.

READ RELATED ARTICLES