Renovations Nearly Complete at St. Cloud Country Club [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A two-year renovation project is nearing completion at the St. Cloud Country Club.

Dining Area Dining Area loading...

The remodel began in 2022 with the dining area which is being renamed "The View" and includes two outdoor patios overlooking both the golf course and the Mississippi River.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

General Manager Denise Lenaghan says several other areas inside the clubhouse have also gotten a major facelift.

This winter two of our member families donated the funds to build pickleball courts and renovate the entire lower level which includes an all-new pro shop, a game room, and then new men's and women's locker rooms, as well as a golf simulator.

Both of the locker rooms have a speakeasy vibe with high-end finishes, the men's room has a TV, and the women's room has accommodations for bridal parties when they host weddings.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The St. Cloud Country Club is scheduled to host 10 weddings this year.

Lenaghan says they are also in the final stages of the construction of six outdoor pickleball courts.

Pickleball courts will be ready mid to late June, we're waiting for weather conditions to be warm enough overnights so the courts can cure properly. As soon as they are ready to go we'll have leagues formed, open play, junior camps, clinics, and lessons.

The St. Cloud Country Club has 278 full golf memberships with a cap set at 350, so they say they have room to grow. Other membership options include a social membership, sports social, premier dining, and junior memberships. The St. Cloud Country Club has members from outside the metro including the north Twin Cities metro, Willmar, and Annandale. Several families have had multi-generational memberships for a majority of the 104-year history of the club.

Men's Locker Room, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Men's Locker Room, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The View dining area is getting ready to host its Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday. They've also just launched their new menu for the summer. This summer they'll have a Cut of the Week and a Catch of the Week specials.

Golf Simulator, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Golf Simulator, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The St. Cloud Country Club has league nights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Get our free mobile app

Now that their space has been completely renovated, the Country Club is hoping to host more community-type events.

The club was established in 1920 and the current building is their second building.

READ RELATED ARTICLES