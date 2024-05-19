St. Cloud’s Willoughby Is World Champion Again
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's Alise Willoughby was on the podium again on Saturday. Willoughby took first in the 2024 UCI BMX Racing World Championships in the Elite Women's Race.
It is the third World title for Willougby and by winning she secured her nomination for her 4th Olympic Games. The final spots for the Olympic team will be announced in June.
Willoughby says it's an honor to win when you dream, and hope for it, and the feeling is so special. The championships took place at Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track in South Carolina and Willoughby won her first World title on the same track in 2017.
