St. Cloud’s Alise Willoughby Making 3rd Olympic Appearance

TOYKO -- St. Cloud native Alise Willoughby will be making another run for a gold medal this week at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The BMX racing events for men and women start Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. with the quarterfinal runs. The semi-finals and finals will be run on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Toyko is 14 hours ahead of us in Minnesota, so the races are scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. Thursday Tokyo time means they will start at 8:00 p.m. Wedesday our time.

Willoughby is making her third appearance at an Olympics also competing in London in 2012 and in Rio in 2016. She won the silver medal in Rio.

Her dad Mark Post says she's been training hard for the games.

I think that I have never seen her in better shape. She's focused on training and during isolation, they kind of made their house into a gym. I don't think anybody has prepared better for this event than she has.

Additionally, Willoughby has won five medals at the World Championships with two gold, one silver, and two bronze.

Post attended the two previous Olympics games to watch his daughter compete in person, but is not able to go this year due to no fans being allowed at the events. He says he'll be watching at a party at Walt Disney World.

The BMX Pineview Park in St. Cloud is also hosting a watch party both on Wednesday night and also on Thursday night.

Willoughby, whose maiden name is Post, is a 2009 graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School.

