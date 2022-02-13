Team USA Earns First Place in Group A, Advances to Quarterfinals

BEIJING -- The United States Men's Olympic hockey team is moving on to the quarterfinal round in Beijing.

Sunday morning, the U.S. won their third and final preliminary game 3-2 over Germany. Steven Kampfer, MSU-Mankato Junior Forward Nathan Smith, and University of Minnesota Freshman Forward Matthew Knies each scored a goal for the U.S.

Team USA has the youngest roster out of all twelve countries competing at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. With the win and a total of nine points, the United States earns a first-place finish in Group A and secures a bye into the quarterfinal round.

Get our free mobile app

The Russian Olympic Committee, Finland, and Sweden also advanced directly to the quarterfinals. Canada, Germany, China, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, and Latvia will all have one more chance to stay alive in the qualification playoff games on Monday and Tuesday.

The Germans earned the silver medal in Pyeongchang back in 2018, while the ROC took gold and Canada finished with bronze.

Team USA will take the ice again on Tuesday or Wednesday to keep their Olympic hopes alive.

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.