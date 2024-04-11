The Great Curious Cocktail Party Planned for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a sober party coming to downtown

St. Cloud. Bella Vita Salt Caves has announced they have been chosen as one of only two Minnesota locations to host The Great Curious Cocktail Party on Wednesday, May 15th.

Curious Elixirs is bringing their selection of Curious N/A beverages to Bella Vita.

"We're honored to be chosen as a host for The Great Curious Cocktail Party," said Christina Piecek, owner of Bella Vita Salt Caves and living a life in recovery. "Bella Vita is all about fostering a welcoming and healthy environment, and this event perfectly aligns with our values. We can't wait to celebrate sobriety and community with delicious mocktails and good company in the heart of downtown St. Cloud!"

Organizers say you'll be able to sample expertly crafted mocktails at a variety of locations throughout the downtown.

Other events they have planned include live music and axe throwing.

They more details about the event will be added as the date gets closer.

