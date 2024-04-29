Strong Storms For Part of MN Tuesday, Rain Continues Through Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A few severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, with the strongest thunderstorms expected across southwest Minnesota during the afternoon.
The National Weather Service says large hail, damaging wind, & a few tornadoes are possible across southwest Minnesota, while more of an isolated damaging wind threat develops to the east during the evening.
The unsettled wet weather trend continues this week. Another storm system will bring widespread rain on Thursday.
St. Cloud has officially had 5.05 inches of rain so far in April. We are 2.54 inches above normal for the month. This is the 7th wettest April on record so far in St. Cloud.
