MN Turkey Hunting Record Set; Where to Find Walleye This Weekend

The turkey hunting season still has 2 weeks remaining but the record for the most wild turkeys shot in the state of Minnesota has already been broken. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. The DNR are reporting 14,472 turkeys harvested throughout all the turkey seasons this spring. Schmitt says this is the first time more than 14,000 turkeys were shot in the state. The previous record was set in 2020 with 13,996. Schmitt says that tells him several things which includes; the wild winter impact on turkeys was huge and license sales are up 20%. He says record birds and record hunters leads to a record setting season. Turkey season dates below...

Season Dates WMA lottery deadline Feb. 16 Youth season April 17-May 31 Archery season April 17-May 31 A April 17-23 B April 24-30 C May 1-7 D May 8-14 E May 15-21 F May 22-31

The walleye fishing opener was last Saturday in Minnesota. Schmitt says there was high participation and mixed results. Lakes that stood out for walleye include Mille Lacs, Winnibigoshish, Vermillion, and Lake of the Woods. Schmitt indicates typical walleye lakes like Red, Leech and Cass didn't do as well and he says conditions played a role.

Get our free mobile app

No local Central Minnesota lakes stood out as must go to lakes this past weekend. Schmitt says there were reports of fish caught but nothing too out of the ordinary. He says local water temperatures are in the low 60s. Schmitt says he is surprised how much weed growth we have on area lakes. He believes when the water temperatures move up into the upper 60s fishing will really take off. Schmitt suggests finding walleye in 6-12 feet of water.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.