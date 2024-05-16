Minnesota DNR Offering Outdoors Camps for Beginners

Minnesota DNR Offering Outdoors Camps for Beginners

Photo by Tommy Lisbin on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- In an effort to get more families outdoors and enjoying nature, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering five outdoor skills programs for beginners.

The "I Can" programs are designed to take parents and their kids from "I've never done that" to "Wow that was a blast".

The programs are either free or very affordable depending on what camp you choose.

The DNR provides the gear and experienced instructors who offer hands-on learning.

loading...

The five programs are I Can Camp, I Can Paddle, I Can Mountain Bike, I Can Fish, and Archery in the Parks.

For more information visit the DNR's "I Can" website.

 

Getty Images
loading...

6 Great Places To Fish From Shore In Duluth & Superior

CHECK THIS OUT: Enchanting 'Wolf House' is the Most Wish-Listed Airbnb in Minnesota

This beautiful Airbnb in Minneapolis, Minnesota dubbed "The Wolf House," in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District, 90 minutes from Rochester, is the most wish-listed Airbnb in the state.

Gallery Credit: Carly Ross

CHECK THIS OUT: Escape Minnesota Without Leaving the State by Visiting these 10 Places

Filed Under: minnesota department of natural resources
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON