Minnesota DNR Offering Outdoors Camps for Beginners

UNDATED (WJON News) -- In an effort to get more families outdoors and enjoying nature, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering five outdoor skills programs for beginners.

The "I Can" programs are designed to take parents and their kids from "I've never done that" to "Wow that was a blast".

The programs are either free or very affordable depending on what camp you choose.

The DNR provides the gear and experienced instructors who offer hands-on learning.

The five programs are I Can Camp, I Can Paddle, I Can Mountain Bike, I Can Fish, and Archery in the Parks.

For more information visit the DNR's "I Can" website.

