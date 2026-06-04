UNDATED (WJON News) -- It could be a busy few days at area lakes and waterways for Take a Kid Fishing Weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allows adults to fish without a license this Friday through Sunday as long as they take a child 15-years-old or younger along with them.

It also coincides with the DNR's pause in fishing license sales due to Minnesota's new electronic licensing system transition. Adults can fish without a license until the new ELS is in place, starting on Tuesday.

Kids who are 15 or younger never need a license, but must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations.

The DNR says Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is one of many outdoor activities people can do during June, which is Great Outdoors Month in Minnesota.

To learn more or for more resources, visit the DNR's Take a Kid Fishing webpage.

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