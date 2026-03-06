Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Limits Set for Summer Fishing
GARRISON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the daily bag limit for walleye on Mille Lacs Lake this summer.
The DNR will allow anglers to keep up to three walleye per day during the open water season. It's a continuation of the ice-fishing and late-summer regulations.
Harvested walleyes must be 17 inches or greater, with only one fish over 20 inches.
The state's harvest is set at 105,300 pounds and 79,700 pounds for Tribal fishing. The state's harvest is a decline from the 2025 share, which was 113,600 pounds.
The DNR says the plan allows them flexibility if the conditions change to make sure the state's harvest doesn't greatly exceed the allotted amount.
The Mille Lacs walleye regulations will be in effect from May 9th through November 30th.
