GARRISON (WJON News) -- Anglers who fish for perch on Mille Lacs Lake will see a reduced daily bag limit starting on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is pulling back on the number of perch anglers can keep to preserve the fishery and stay within the state's total harvest goals.

Starting on Monday and continuing through the end of November, anglers will be able to keep five perch per day, down from the previous allowed amount of 10 fish.

The DNR says the Mille Lacs perch harvest in each of the last two years has more than doubled compared to earlier years, going back to 2012.

The state's annual harvest this year is 36,500 pounds of perch. As of January 18th, anglers have harvested more than 17,000 pounds of perch on the lake.

The DNR says while the fishery is healthy, perch are a key species in the lake's ecosystem and are a primary food source for walleye.

LOOK: These Color Photos Vividly Capture the Everyday Moments of Life in the ’50s and ’60s Think you know the ‘50s and ‘60s? Spoiler alert: They were filled with colors you might never expect. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang