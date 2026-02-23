UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking anglers to start making plans for removing their ice houses ahead of the spring deadline.

All ice houses must be off by 11:59 p.m. on March 2nd for the southern two-thirds of the state, March 16th for the northern one-third of the state, and March 31st for Minnesota-Canada border waters, including Lake of the Woods.

The DNR is reminding anglers to take all garbage and materials off the ice with them. They say if you brought something onto the ice, it is your responsibility to bring it off.

After the deadline, fish houses can still be out on the ice, but must be occupied if the houses are out between midnight and one hour before sunrise. However, shelters cannot be stored at public access points.

If shelters aren't removed by the deadlines, owners may be prosecuted, and structures left behind may be confiscated or destroyed by a conservation officer.

