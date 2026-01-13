Families Can Fish Without a License This Weekend
UNDATED (WJON News) -- In an effort to promote ice fishing, the Department of Natural Resources is allowing any Minnesota resident to fish without a license this weekend if they take a child with them.
The Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, January 17th through Monday, January 19th.
The DNR says anglers should consider fishing at a state park where parking permit fees are being waived for the first Free Park Day of the year.
Everyone heading out onto the ice should check the ice thickness, ask a local expert about the conditions, wear a life jacket, bring ice picks, a rope, a chisel, and a tape measure.
Groups that are new to ice fishing can visit the DNR's Take a Kid Fishing webpage for a free webinar.
