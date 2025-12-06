ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota now has thousands of additional acres of newly protected land. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has finalized one of its largest land acquisitions in history and purchased almost 16,000 acres of forested land across ten counties. The land purchase is part of two separate transactions.

In partnership with The Conservation Fund, Northern Waters Land Trust, and multiple counties, the DNR bought over 10,000 acres of land within the counties of Becker, Crow Wing, Wadena, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, and Koochiching. The second purchase saw the DNR acquire over 5,000 acres in St. Louis County.

What does the DNR plan to do with the land?

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says the DNR is grateful for the opportunity to protect the forests, lakes, and waterways now and for generations to come, and the land will expand outdoor recreation access and preserve critical habitat.

The land purchases will expand existing wildlife management areas, scientific and natural areas, state forests, and create larger blocks of DNR land. The DNR says the mix of management purposes and allowable activities will vary based on the specific land designations.

