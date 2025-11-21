GARRISON (WJON News) -- Anglers who plan to fish Lake Mille Lacs this winter will have the same bag limit as the late summer season.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is keeping the daily walleye limit at three fish, longer than 17 inches, with only one fish over 20 inches.

DNR Fisheries Section Manager Brad Parsons says the "Mille Lacs walleye population is trending in a good direction for both adult and juvenile fish".

The daily limit for yellow perch will be 10 fish which is a shift from last year when anglers could keep 20 perch before it was reduced to five perch per day in early March.

Winter fishing regulations for walleye go into effect Monday, December 1st, and continue through Sunday, February 22nd.

Winter regulations on Mille Lacs Lake are set after the completion of the DNR's annual fall netting assessments. The survey found slightly lower adult walleye than in 2024, along with strong numbers of year-old walleye, which is expected to continue to benefit the fishery in the future.

The DNR says feeder fish like perch and tullibee are currently abundant, which should help strengthen the walleye population.

