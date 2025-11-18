UNDATED (WJON News) -- There are some new rule changes that Minnesota anglers need to be aware of heading into the ice fishing season.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has changed the rule on automatic hook-setting devices and has new rules on multiple hook configurations and length.

It's now legal to use non-motorized devices that set the hook. The devices are triggered automatically when hit by a fish and are typically used with a tip-up angling device. The goal is to reduce the number of swallowed hooks and reduce hooking mortality. Anglers are still required to be within 200 feet of the tip-up and cannot leave them unattended.

A new rule on multiple hooks per line has been adopted by the DNR. The organization says a single configuration for a line cannot have more than three hooks, and the total distance between hooks cannot exceed 18 inches. The previous length couldn't exceed nine inches between hooks.

The DNR says the maximum length is better for larger game fish and is expected to cut down on the number of swallowed hooks and ultimately decrease hooking mortality.

The three-hook setup is for both the ice fishing and open water seasons.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker