UNDATED (WJON News) -- After the first weekend of the Minnesota firearms deer hunting season, hunters have bagged nearly 82,000 deer statewide.

The harvest is on pace to exceed 2023 numbers and closely match last year's total of 170,679 deer. So far, 59% of the deer taken have been adult males, with more than 29% of the deer harvested being adult females. The remaining percentages are a mix of male and female juvenile deer.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says in five permit areas that cover a portion of central Minnesota, there were 10,560 deer taken on the first weekend. Those permit areas allow for up to three deer per hunter with the appropriate tags.

The firearms deer season continues for most of the state until a half-hour past sunset on Sunday, November 23rd.

