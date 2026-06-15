UNDATED (WJON News) -- Isolated thunderstorms are producing damaging winds across the Dakotas early Monday afternoon and are moving east into Minnesota as the day progresses.

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The National Weather Service says an area of rain showers with occasional lighting has been producing brief wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph across far eastern South Dakota & western Minnesota. Occasional wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph are expected to continue as the rain moves eastwards across west-central Minnesota. These showers are moving east at 25 mph.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

Locations impacted include... Willmar, Alexandria, Montevideo, Morris, Sauk Centre, Melrose, Long Prairie, Benson, Staples, Glenwood, Appleton, Clara City, Starbuck, New London, Spicer, Atwater, Browerville, Hancock, Raymond and Kerkhoven.

The next best chance of widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will be on Wednesday.

So far in June, St. Cloud has officially had 1.32 inches of rain, which is 0.40 inches below normal.