ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is another millionaire lottery winner in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning ticket worth over $1.5 million was drawn in Monday night's Gopher 5 game. The ticket was sold at a Cub Foods store in Burnsville. The winning numbers are 7, 27, 28, 29, 32.

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The jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing. Gopher 5 drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m.

Earlier, we told you that the Lotto America jackpot had been won for the first time this year, with a Minnesota Lottery player scoring a $34.12 million jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Holiday StationStore at 601 Coon Rapids Boulevard in Coon Rapids.

Read More: Minnesota's $34 Million Lotto America Win, What To Know |