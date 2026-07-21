Minnesota Just Handed Out Two Lottery Jackpots In The Same Week

Minnesota Just Handed Out Two Lottery Jackpots In The Same Week

Minnesota State Lottery

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is another millionaire lottery winner in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning ticket worth over $1.5 million was drawn in Monday night's Gopher 5 game.  The ticket was sold at a Cub Foods store in Burnsville.  The winning numbers are 7, 27, 28, 29, 32.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.  Gopher 5 drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m.

Earlier, we told you that the Lotto America jackpot had been won for the first time this year, with a Minnesota Lottery player scoring a $34.12 million jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Holiday StationStore at 601 Coon Rapids Boulevard in Coon Rapids.

Read More: Minnesota's $34 Million Lotto America Win, What To Know |

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.

The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON