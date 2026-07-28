MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Workers of a Minnesota restaurant chain are eligible to get some back pay.

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The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that it has recovered over $613,000 in back wages for 46 workers after a federal investigation found a Minnesota restaurant failed to pay minimum and overtime wages as required by law.

The investigation included four of the employer’s nine Minnesota locations. They found that Rehman LLC, IN LLC, IQ LLC, and MOON LLC – all operating as NY Gyro – failed to maintain records of hours worked.

In addition, the employer allegedly violated wage laws by paying workers straight-time for all hours worked, including those over 40 per workweek, resulting in overtime violations.

The division also found a minimum wage violation when NY Gyro paid an employee less than the required $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage.

Workers and employers can call the Wage and Hour Division with questions at its toll-free helpline, 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).