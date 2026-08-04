UNDATED (WJON News) -- Many Minnesota lakes and rivers are experiencing lower water levels due to the persistent drought and higher-than-normal temperatures.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources State Climatologist Luigi Romolo says much of north-central Minnesota is experiencing storage drought. In years of significant drought, long-term water storage is depleted in lakes, rivers, soil, and groundwater, where it can take years to reverse.

Romolo says a few heavy rain events are enough to pull an area out of storage drought.

He says over the past four years, north-central Minnesota has received 12 to 15 inches below normal precipitation, so it would take months of above-normal amounts to bring lake levels and soil moisture back to typical levels.

Romolo says it can be frustrating for lake and river users, but the phenomenon is a natural occurrence and can actually benefit aquatic ecosystems.

The DNR says storage drought can often be compounded by increased water usage like irrigation for crops and lawn watering, so conservation is key during these times.

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