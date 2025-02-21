DNR and U-of-M to Study Minnesota Elk Population

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is teaming up with the University of Minnesota for a new study on the elk populations in Northwestern Minnesota.

Research biologists will begin capturing elk in early March to fit them with GPS collars and collect biological samples. The collars will collect the location of the elk every three hours and alert researchers when there is a mortality event.

The crews will capture the animals via helicopter.

Researchers plan to tag 25 adult cows, 15 adult bulls, and 25 calves both in 2025 and again in 2026.

The study will help managers understand the state's elk population in order to maintain and strengthen the herds.

A study from 2016 to 2018 looked at the home range size and habitat use. This research project will study reproduction rates, survival statistics, and the movement of bulls.

Funding for the 2025-2027 elk research project was approved by the Minnesota legislature.

