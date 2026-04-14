ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It may be the most anticipated show of the season. GREAT Theatre's production of Disney's Frozen takes the stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts starting this weekend.

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Paramount Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says it will be impressive.

This is going to be one of the biggest shows we've had from GREAT on the stage in quite a while. As one can imagine, there's a lot of demand to see the Disney show Frozen come to life on the Paramount stage.

There is a total of 14 shows over the next three weekends. Most performances have very limited seats remaining. The shows on April 25th and May 1st have the most tickets left.

Heavy metal lovers will be rocking out at the Paramount Center for the Performing Arts. Quiet Riot will take over the stage on Friday, May 8th. Boulka says they wanted to bring in something different as a national act.

This is a little bit outside the norm for the Paramount to have a hard rock group coming in, but we've gotten a lot of enthusiasm for booking a group like this. It just turned out that we were able to get Quiet Riot.

Tickets are still available for Quiet Riot.

Another national act coming to the Paramount in May is comedian Paula Poundstone on May 22nd.

A popular group is coming back to the stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Boulka says Home Free's Highways and High Seas Tour quickly sold out its initial date on May 13th, so they quickly added a second date on May 12th.

They are an acapella group that has been on the Paramount stage a few times before. A number of the original members are from Minnesota, so there's a lot of homegrown love for this group.

There are very limited tickets remaining for the added date on May 12th.

Also in May, Pamela McNeill is doing a show called Janis, Stevie, Dolly and Me on May 15th.