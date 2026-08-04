MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- From movies to books, the story of the sinking of the ship Titanic has captivated us for over 100 years.

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The new "Titanic: An Immersive Voyage" exhibition opens on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Titanic Exhibit Titanic Exhibit

Spokeswoman Lekendra Tookes says visitors will learn about the disaster, but they will also learn about the people who were aboard the ship.

I think that a lot of people are surprised to discover that the Titanic was not just a story about millionaires. Most of these passengers aboard the Titanic were ordinary people. There were families, workers, immigrants, who were traveling for the same reasons that people still travel today to reunite with loved ones, pursue opportunities, or begin a new chapter in life.

Tookes says the international traveling exhibit has over 300 actual artifacts from the real Titanic, as well as hundreds of replica artifacts.

Titanic Exhibit Titanic Exhibit