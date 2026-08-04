Central Minnesota Women’s Fund Is Now Accepting Grant Applications

Central Minnesota Women’s Fund Is Now Accepting Grant Applications

Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grant rounds.

The Central Minnesota Women's Fund Grant, as well as the Julianne Williams Fund Grant rounds, will be open through September 30th.

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The first grant round is through the Women's Fund.  It provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10 to 18 years old, women experiencing adversity, and older women.

The second grant round is from the Julianne Williams Fund. It was established to honor the life of Julianne Williams.

For both grants, programs and projects must be a nonprofit, school, or government entity and serve within a 30-mile radius of St. Cloud.

The Women's Fund granted over $163,000 last year.  It is supported by local donors through direct gifts and through proceeds from the annual fundraiser, Dancing with Our Stars.

Sparky Seal

In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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