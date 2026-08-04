ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grant rounds.

The Central Minnesota Women's Fund Grant, as well as the Julianne Williams Fund Grant rounds, will be open through September 30th.

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The first grant round is through the Women's Fund. It provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10 to 18 years old, women experiencing adversity, and older women.

The second grant round is from the Julianne Williams Fund. It was established to honor the life of Julianne Williams.

For both grants, programs and projects must be a nonprofit, school, or government entity and serve within a 30-mile radius of St. Cloud.

The Women's Fund granted over $163,000 last year. It is supported by local donors through direct gifts and through proceeds from the annual fundraiser, Dancing with Our Stars.