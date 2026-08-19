ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota employees making minimum wage will be getting another pay increase on the first of the year.

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Minnesota's minimum wage rate will be adjusted for inflation to $11.87 an hour for all employees in the state. The 90-day training wage for workers under age 20 will increase to $9.68 an hour.

These rates reflect a 3.99 percent increase.

The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have minimum wage ordinances that require higher minimum wage rates for work performed in those cities. Minnesota law requires employers to display state-mandated posters in a location where employees can easily see them. Also, as part of Minnesota's employee wage notice requirement, employers are required to provide each employee with a written notice of any change before the change takes effect, including a change to the employee's rate of pay.