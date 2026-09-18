UNDATED (WJON News) -- A soaking rain is expected Friday, with training thunderstorms and heavy rainfall possible near the Iowa border between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

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National Weather Service National Weather Service

We'll see a long duration, light to moderate rain through the day Friday. This evening, the thunderstorm risk increases across south-central MN that comes with an increased risk of higher rainfall rates and heavy rainfall.

A Flood Watch has been issued for a few counties in far Southeastern Minnesota.

St. Cloud has received 2.86 inches of rain so far in September, which is 1.04 inches above normal.

The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 93 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, 71 percent is in a moderate drought, 33 percent is in a severe drought, and four percent is in an extreme drought.

Once we get through Friday's soaking rain, cool and cloudy conditions will persist through the weekend. We start to see some sun return early next week, but temperatures will still be running below normal.