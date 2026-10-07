St. Cloud Schools Tighten Security at Football and Soccer Games

St. Cloud Schools Tighten Security at Football and Soccer Games

Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District is implementing some new safety procedures for football and soccer games.

New rules are going into effect for some fall sports starting this week

Starting on Friday, football and soccer games will be moved to 4:30 p.m.; all spectators must pass through metal detectors, only clear bags no larger than 5-by-8 inches will be allowed, and all bags will be searched. Fans must also leave the grounds immediately after each game ends.

School district officials are taking precautions due to recent incidents across the state

The school district says the changes are a response to "an increase in safety-related incidents across Minnesota and locally and are intended to maintain safe, welcoming events for students, families, and community members."

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, bring only necessary items, and talk to their kids before attending games.

For now, the new rules are only for the fall sports season

The new restrictions and procedures will remain in place for the remainder of the fall season.

Questions should be directed to the District 742 Superintendent's Office.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today

Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: District 742, St. Cloud Area School District
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON