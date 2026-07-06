Talahi Elementary is seeing extensive work this summer including a roof replacement and redesign of the parking lot. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam says the work at Talahi is on schedule and is expected to be complete prior to the next school year.

Talahi Parking Lot (photo - Jay Caldwell) Talahi Parking Lot (photo - Jay Caldwell)

HVAC and Flooring

Putnam says Discovery, Madison, Oak Hill, McKinley and Westwood Elementary schools will have some classroom and hallway flooring work and Lincoln Elementary will have its rooftop HVAC units replaced. She says they are also planning on doing HVAC work on North and South Junior Highs. Kennedy Community School will have some work done on their geothermal heating and cooling systems. Putnam also says the district plans to update restrooms at Tech High School.

Westwood School/District 742 Westwood School/District 742

Work at Tech

Putnam says believe it or not Tech High School is 10 years old and needs some maintenance work done. She says it is importance to keep the schools and properties in good shape going forward. Money for these maintenance projects is in the district's budget.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

New Roofs in the Coming Years

Clearview Elementary will see a roof replacement in 2027 and Kennedy Community School will have a roof replacement in 2028.

New Play Equipment

Some new play equipment is going in at Madison and Discovery Elementaries. Putnam says the old equipment was removed with new equipment going in. She says having that new play equipment will be fun for the children of the district.

Job Openings

District 742 is still looking to hire 2 special education teachers, a behavioral resource specialist, and 40 additional para professionals. Putnam says at this time they do not need bus drivers but some contracted bus companies may still have that need.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.