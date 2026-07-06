The construction projects at Apollo are progressing well. That according to St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam. The projects at Apollo include the storm shelter, safe entrance, ambulance bay and the Apex Athletic Complex. Putnam says the EMT classroom and ambulance bay at Apollo is finished. She explains the ambulance is moving in today and they are very excited.

Apollo Athletic Complex/District 742 Apollo Athletic Complex/District 742

Foundation of Apex

Putnam says the concrete foundation footings of the Apex Athletic Complex is being poured. The construction company, Drsc Concrete posted a drone video of the work being done on facebook. Putnam says the project is also visible from Veterans Drive on the south end of the Apollo campus. She says work is currently on schedule but rain forecasted this week could delay some of the work expected to be done.

Storm Shelter Construction

Toward the end of July the large storage shed on the Apollo campus will need to be moved from behind the high school because that is where the storm shelter and gym will be constructed. Apollo High School will be closed from July 31 - August 10 due to their necessary electrical shutdown as they prepare for the construction of the new storm shelter. Putnam is excited that visible construction work is taking place right now. The projects at Apollo were approved by Voters on April 8, 2025. These projects at Apollo are expected to take approximately 3 years.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.