Apollo’s Apex Athletic Complex Making Progress

Progress is taking place on the construction of the new Apex Athletic Complex on the south side of the Apollo High School campus. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON to discuss the progress and other things going in in St. Cloud School District 742.

Apex Athletic Facility

Putnam says the construction company, Drsc Concrete started pouring the concrete footings about a month ago and the pouring of the footings are nearly complete. She expects the steel structure to go up starting in mid August. Putnam believes seeing the steel structure going up in August will be "very exciting."

Storm Shelter/Secure Entrance

The storm shelter/secure entrance construction project at Apollo is also progressing. Putnam says some electrical work is being done prior to starting work on the storm shelter. She says Apollo will be shutdown from July 31 - August 10 to allow for the moving of electrical conduits that are going under where the storm shelter will be constructed. Putnam believes noticeable progress on the storm shelter construction will be visible in September. A supply shed will also be moved as part of the project in the next month.

Talahi Roof Work (photo - Jay Caldwell) Talahi Roof Work (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Talahi Elementary

Talahi Elementary is seeing extensive work this summer including a roof replacement and redesign of the parking lot. Putnam says the work at Talahi is on schedule and is expected to be complete within the next month.

HVAC and Other Maintenance

Putnam says Discovery, Madison, Oak Hill, McKinley and Westwood Elementary schools are having some classroom and hallway flooring work and Lincoln Elementary will have its rooftop HVAC units replaced. HVAC work is also taking place on North and South Junior Highs. Kennedy Community School will have some work done on their geothermal heating and cooling systems. Putnam also says the district plans to update restrooms at Tech High School. She would like to see all the maintenance work done 2 weeks prior to school starting so a complete cleaning of the schools can take place.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.