District 742 Staff Set to Visit New Students in August

In past years District 742 staff has gone door to door to greet newcomers joining the district weeks before the start of the school year in August. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam says they are doing that again on August 18. This includes all kindergartners, and everyone who is joining the district between grades 1-12. Staff will be dropping off a bag of information, some school supplies, a book, with hopes of making an in person meeting with new families and/or students in the district.

Talahi Elementary Talahi Elementary

Hiring

St. Cloud School District 742 is still looking to fill a few staff positions ahead of the 2026-2027 school year. Putnam says they are looking to hire just over 30 para professionals throughout the district. She views these roles as "critical" to help the education of the children in the district. Putnam says if you have an interest in filling a para professional position contract the human resources department.

Guest Teachers

Putnam says they partner with Kelly Education who fill all of their guest teacher positions. A guest teacher is the same as essentially the same as substitute teacher. Putnam says these can be stable positions where you can build a relationship with students and staff. If interested reach out to Kelly Education or to District 742 Human Resources.

Staff Set to Return in August

On August 24, teachers and licensed staff will return for the 2026-2027 school year for professional learning. New staff will start a week earlier on August 17 which allows for orientation and team building time, according to Putnam.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.