Have you gotten those Halloween decorations out or your outside decor set up? This weekend looks to be the perfect weekend to do so, with some nice, almost summer-like weather in the forecast.

You can take advantage of the warm temps to maybe get in that car wash and wax before winter hits, or do some late-season yard work. Now, if you want to procrastinate some more (and who doesn't), you can go to downtown St. Cloud for another art crawl and explore some local artwork.

READ MORE: Art Crawl Friday Evening Celebrates St. Cloud’s Growing Downtown Mural And Artist Scene

If you enjoy classical music, you can head over to St. Cloud State University on Saturday to check out the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra's 50th Anniversary concert and take in some great classical favorites from the past 50 years.

READ MORE: St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Brings Fifty Years Of Favorites To Stage

READ MORE: St. Cloud Symphony's 50th Anniversary Concert This Weekend

The Weekender has five more ideas for you to help you get out and enjoy the weekend below.

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Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Help build your child’s love for cooking with a fun activity in St. Cloud. Cozy Kitchen at the Great River Children’s Museum will help kids cook, create, and connect in the kitchen. Young chefs and their parents will explore hands-on experiences while improving confidence, practicing new skills, and discovering the joy of cooking. There will be plenty of chances to try new skills and taste new foods. Cozy Kitchen is free with daily admission and runs every Friday through December 11th. Admission cost is $14.

Friday: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Anna Blake on Unsplash Anna Blake on Unsplash

SINGING BOWLS & CIDER - ST. JOSEPH

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with this relaxing event in St. Joseph. The Zonta Club is hosting its “Singing Bowls and Ciders” at Milk and Honey Ciders on Saturday. Led by instructor Stacey, the guided singing bowl session will teach people how to release stress, quiet their mind, and experience deep relaxation. You will sit or lie comfortably while resonant sound frequencies promote physical and emotional ease. No prior experience is necessary. The cost is $20 per person and includes one complimentary beverage of choice. All the proceeds directly benefit the Zonta Club of St. Cloud.

Saturday: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Getty Images Oktoberfest 2019 Opening Weekend

In today’s day and age, there is no shortage of various Oktoberfests to enjoy. The St. Cloud Eagles Club is joining in with its Oktoberfest Celebration on Saturday. The event will feature live music, food trucks, drink specials, and more. The club says it is a chance to bring people together, have a good time, and introduce more people to what they do. The band Pandemic will play from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. There is a $10 admission charge to attend.

Saturday: 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Bernardine Cantwell on Unsplash Bernardine Cantwell on Unsplash

If you are the superstitious type, you can get some protection just in time for Halloween. Join Twin Flames Crystal and Witchery to create your own personalized witch bells. The bells are a protective item hung from your doorknob to ward off negative energy and spirits and create a cleansing noise. The cost is $15 per person and includes three charms of your choice and supplies to make your own unique bells. You can bring personal items to include as well. Don’t forget about Twin Flames’ Indulge in Magick Expo on Sunday too, which is free to attend.

Saturday: Noon – 8:00 p.m. (create bells)

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (expo)

St. Paul Regional Water Services St. Paul Regional Water Services

It is one of only two times a year you can take in some spectacular views in St. Paul. The Highland Park Water Tower will be hosting its biannual open house this weekend. You can climb the 151 steps to the top and check out the Twin Cities skyline and its autumn colors. St. Paul Regional Water Services’ Staff will be on hand to share insights and answer questions, and you can stop by the water wagon for a cool cup of water too. It is your chance to see and explore a historical landmark built in 1928. The tower is located at the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Ford Parkway, and the open house is free to attend.

Saturday & Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker