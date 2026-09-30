October is here, so it is time to start thinking about Halloween. The stores have been ahead of us, as always, but now it's time to break out your spooky decorations in the house and the yard.

You can get your weekend and Halloween celebrations started off on the right foot, or should I say, taking a step to the right by doing the Time Warp again at the State Theatre. Thursday has the Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular in town with stars from the original film.

READ MORE: Original Rocky Horror Stars Bring Legendary Film’s Interactive Magic To State Theatre

If you want something a little more laid back for the kids, check out Stars and S'mores at Wilson Park where they can learn about constellations and have a treat. READ MORE: St. Cloud Parks Hosts Stars And S’mores With St. Cloud State This Weekend

There are other fun things going on, like the Twin Cities Marathon with the Health and Fitness Expo at the St. Paul River Centre. Plus, for footgball fans the NFL gets an earlier start with the London game between the Colts and Commanders starting at 8:30 a.m. CST. so make it a day of twelve plus hours of gridiron action.

The Weekender has even more fun ideas for you below. Check out our top picks for your first weekend in October.

Get our free mobile app

TSM STC TSM STC

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Crossroads Center will turn into a fun retro market this weekend. Quad Con’s Comic and Toy Expo is back. It will have tons of pop culture items like TCG cards, comic books, Transformers, Star Wars toys, records, Pokémon, G.I. Joe, and more. There is also a cosplay showcase on Saturday afternoon as well. It is free to attend. The show is set up in tables throughout the hallways of the mall so you can check everything out while you shop.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Google Google

Head over to Centennial Plaza on Saturday to check out their stores, meet the neighbors, and have some fun. SOS Thrift Store, Good Earth Food Co-op, and MT’s on 8th are teaming up to host a block party to welcome in new stores like EZBuy Bins. They will have food, coupons, and a bounce house for the kids (weather permitting). The event is free to attend.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Andy Holmes on Unsplash Andy Holmes on Unsplash

October is here this weekend, so why not get it off to a chilling start with a good scare? Harvest of Horror is back in St. Augusta. This year, the trek takes you through the cornfields of the small town. Don’t forget about the zombie room, and if you survive that, you can be terrorized in the timbers, and don’t forget about the haunted house. It is sure to be a scary good time. While all ages are welcome, they do advise parental discretion for kids. Cost is $30 to $55 depending of if you choose general admission of the fast pass. Don’t be afraid if you miss it this weekend; the Harvest of Horror runs every weekend through Halloween.

Friday – Sunday: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ticket sales stop at 10:45 p.m)

Mick Haupt on Unsplash Mick Haupt on Unsplash

It is an old game, but it has been sweeping the nation for the last few years, gaining popularity among gamers and clubs. Join Iron Street Distillery on Sunday to learn how to play the game Mahjong. It is a tile-laying game usually played by four people. Players draw and discard tiles in turn order to try to build four sets and a pair (14 tiles). The three-hour class is being taught by the St. Cloud Dragon Club’s Chae Norman. Learn to play the game, meet some new friends, and have some food and beverages while you are there. The cost is $50 per person.

Sunday: 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Image Credit: abed ismail via unsplash Image Credit: abed ismail via unsplash

It is another event where you can have a spooky good time to kick-start the Halloween season. Head down to Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul to see if you can solve the mystery of the Ringmaster’s Demise. The interactive event will have you walking and chatting with people in character for two hours to try to solve the crime. There will be food, coffee, and other warm beverages on hand for purchase. Plus, you can hang around afterwards and watch the Blair Witch Project in the park too. The cost is $25 to take part in the murder mystery, but watching the film is free. Advance registration is required.

Friday: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.