St. Cloud Parks Hosts Stars And S’mores With St. Cloud State This Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Families will be able to enjoy making some S'mores while checking out the stars this weekend. The St. Cloud Park & Recreation Department is hosting Stars & S'mores on Friday and Saturday at Wilson Park.
Programmer Cassie Woischke says it's a partnership with St. Cloud State University's Department of Mathematics, Physics, and Astronomy.
It's a fun event. If the weather is nice, we'll be outside under the stars. We'll bring the telescopes out, and they'll give us a tour of the night sky. We'll make some s'mores and have some hot chocolate.
She says, if the weather doesn't cooperate, they move the event to the SCSU Planetarium. This is about the fifth year they've offered this program.
I actually graduated from the biology program at St. Cloud State, so I had some of those connections. It's fun to offer those connections to the community.
There is a limit of 35 people for each night. Woischke says both nights have sold out, but you can put your name on a waiting list. 320-257-5959. The event on Friday and Saturday runs from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Wilson Park.
Later in October, the St. Cloud Park & Recreation Department will host its annual Parktoberfest on Friday, October 16th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wilson Park. That event is free to attend.
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