ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Families will be able to enjoy making some S'mores while checking out the stars this weekend. The St. Cloud Park & Recreation Department is hosting Stars & S'mores on Friday and Saturday at Wilson Park.

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Programmer Cassie Woischke says it's a partnership with St. Cloud State University's Department of Mathematics, Physics, and Astronomy.

It's a fun event. If the weather is nice, we'll be outside under the stars. We'll bring the telescopes out, and they'll give us a tour of the night sky. We'll make some s'mores and have some hot chocolate.

Stars & S'mores Stars & S'mores

She says, if the weather doesn't cooperate, they move the event to the SCSU Planetarium. This is about the fifth year they've offered this program.

I actually graduated from the biology program at St. Cloud State, so I had some of those connections. It's fun to offer those connections to the community.

There is a limit of 35 people for each night. Woischke says both nights have sold out, but you can put your name on a waiting list. 320-257-5959. The event on Friday and Saturday runs from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Wilson Park.

Stars & S'mores Stars & S'mores

Later in October, the St. Cloud Park & Recreation Department will host its annual Parktoberfest on Friday, October 16th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wilson Park. That event is free to attend.